Glenda Aubrey passed away September 8, 2019, after a hard fight against ALS. Glenda was born October 9, 1944, in Oroville, CA, to Howard and Myrtie Palmer. Glenda and her family moved to Marysville when Glenda was a young girl.
Glenda met the love of her life, Richard Aubrey in 1972. After a brief courtship, they were married in the same year. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Bakersfield, CA, where they had two daughters, Cynthia and Rebecca. Glenda and Rich moved their young family to Colusa in 1979 where they resided for 40 years.
Glenda worked many years in the insurance industry, where she developed many long lasting friendships that she valued beyond measure.
Glenda is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Mike) Cerney and Becky (Jesse) Frias; her four cherished grandchildren, Raymond and Makayla Frias and Jacob and Emily Cerney; and her brother, Gene (Maxine) Palmer. Glenda is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Rich Aubrey.
A Celebration of Life for both Rich and Glenda will be held September 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. the Presbyterian Hall 4th and Jay St., Colusa.
In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS Association or Colusa RedHawks Athletic Foundation.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019