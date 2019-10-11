Home

Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cortez Room
315 5th St.
Marysville, CA
View Map
Glenn Edward Gregg


1953 - 2019
Glenn Edward Gregg Obituary

Glenn Edward Gregg passed away tragically on September 28, 2019, at his home in Yuba City. Glenn was born on March 20, 1953, in Yuba City, and was a life-long resident of the Marysville/Yuba City area. He went to school in Marysville and was an outstanding athlete.

He worked in residential construction, framing and concrete, and for many years in fencing for Superior Fence and Metro Fence. He loved baseball and football and was a huge SF Giants and 49er fan. Glenn was a loving son, a treasured brother, and a loyal friend. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim Gregg, and recently, by his mother, Marie Pinder; and is survived by his brother, Larry Gregg; and sister Diane Townsend.

The family has already had a small private service for him, but welcome all friends and family to gather for a Celebration of Life at the Cortez Room, 315 5th St., Marysville. on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, from 2-5pm.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 11 to Nov. 1, 2019
