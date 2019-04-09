

Glenn Emmett Mathis, Jr. "Deke", of Maxwell, CA, passed away surrounded by family while looking upon the green rolling hills and valleys of his ranch on April 5, 2019.



Deke, the son of Charlotte Moulton Mathis and Glenn Emmett Mathis, Sr., was born on July 14, 1943, in Orange, CA. A grandson to Lewis and Nellie Gail Moulton, Deke spent his formative years working and living on Moulton Ranch (which is now Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods, Aliso Viejo and parts of Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, Dana Point and Laguna Beach).



A graduate of Tustin High School class of 1961, Deke attended Fresno State and served in the Army Reserves and Air National Guard. With his wife of 52 years, Marion Currie Mathis, by his side, Deke was a farmer and a cowboy that grew crops, planted orchards and raised cattle in Maxwell since 1967. A proud father of three sons, D.J., Jared (Kate) and Wade (Katie), he was also blessed with eight loving grandchildren; Trent, Mallory, Charlotte, Amelia, Sophie, Evan, Avery and Drew.



Deke was a hard worker that loved his ranch and close-knit community. He was a proud member of Rancho Visitadores Campo Adolfo, Kiwanis, and Cattlemen's Association and was a board member of San Joaquin Valley Hay Growers Association and 4M Water District.



He was a soft spoken and honest man with a strong moral compass. He was a true-blue fan of the Dodgers and Rams that enjoyed hunting, fishing and old episodes of Gunsmoke. Most of all, he treasured a good laugh with friends and family.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 12th, 2019, at The Maxwell Inn at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers please provide a donation to "Maxwell Little League" and send to P.O. Box 693, Maxwell, CA 95955. Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary