

Glenn Harmon McFadden of Fallon, Nevada, died peacefully June 19, 2020, of congestive heart failure. Glenn was born July 24, 1951, to Glenn McFadden and Geneva Cleveland McFadden. He grew up in the Marysville area, although he later lived in Utah and Nevada.



Glenn loved fishing from an early age, and he became a gifted fisherman who also excelled at tying flies. His flies were beautiful and looked real; he sold many of them to retail outlets. He loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed being outdoors. He had great exuberance for life and loved people.



He graduated from Marysville High School in 1970, and while there he excelled at football. The JV team won the League Championship his sophomore year. He also graduated from the Yuba College welding program. He later owned his own company, McFadden Welding in Dayton, Nevada. Glenn was known for the quality of his work as well as for his initiative and work ethic.



Glenn married Connie Perkins in 1982 in the Jordan River Temple in Utah; they divorced in 2017.



He is survived by his sons, Garrett Stephen McFadden (Katie) and their six children of Las Vegas; and Scott Harmon McFadden of Reno. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Geneva McFadden.



He is also survived by his sister, Linda Draper (Kirk) of Oroville, CA, and their five children; and his brother, Mike McFadden of Marysville; as well as many cousins and friends. He was very much loved and will be missed by many.



Burial will be in the Churchill County Cemetery in Fallon, Nevada, where there will be a graveside service on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store