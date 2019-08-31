|
|
On August 14, 2019, at the age of 93, Lt. Col. Glenn Zeller, USAF, Ret. passed away peacefully at Rideout Memorial Hospital. Glenn was born on November 15, 1925 in Waukesha, Wisconsin where he grew up. He attended Waukesha High School, graduating in 1943.
He had a distinguished military career beginning in 1943 when he graduated from high school, extending to his retirement in 1968. In the spring of 1943, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was called to active duty. After attending aviation training, he transferred to San Marcos, Texas for navigation school where he graduated as a second lieutenant. After the ending of the war, he was assigned to Roswell Air Force Base, New Mexico where he flew C-54 cargo planes to Kwajalien Island and back for the atom bomb tests on Enewetok Atoll. He was discharged for the service in 1946 as a first lieutenant.
After moving to California, he married Lois in 1949 who had three daughters, Linda, Betty (deceased), and Jean (deceased). In 1951 he was recalled to duty and assigned to Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii, flying in C-54 cargo planes all over the Pacific. He applied to pilot school and was sent to Hondo Air Base in Texas for primary training in the T-6 and then Lubbock for advanced training in the T-28 and B-25. Further assignments were to Harlington, Texas Air Force Base and then to Ardmore, Oklahoma Air Force Base flying C-119's and C-123's dropping airborne troops at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Fort Bragg, North Carolina. During this time, he volunteered to fly the first C-123 across the North Atlantic to Dreux Air Force Base, France. After returning to the states in 1958 to March Air Force Base in Riverside, CA, he went to Beale Air Force Base to fly the B-52 in 1960. Eventually, he became the command post commander. He retired from Beale in 1968 as a Lieutenant Colonel and the Yuba Sutter area became his home. In 1968 received the Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service.
After Lois's death in 1998, he married Faye, welcoming her lovely daughters, Vanesa (deceased), Debra and Darla into his family. Glenn and Faye enjoyed many happy years together until her death in 2017.
In addition to step-daughters, Linda, Debra, and Darla; he was grandfather to Allie Fleming, Kirk Axtell, II, Erin Smith, Erik Axtell, Gary Johnson, Karen Johnson, Kevin Johnson, and Richard Kuhl. He was uncle to Pam Peters, Kim Casper, Joy Sterr, Gail Dreikosen, and Diane Brugler and Glenn Zeller. He was the proud grandfather of twelve great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held for Glenn at Sutter Cemetery on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11am.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019