

Gloria Passed away on March 14, 2019, in Yuba City, surrounded by family at 75 years of age. Gloria was born September 6, 1943, to Harold (Bud) Perry and Marie Perry in Yuba City. Gloria was a lifelong Sutter county resident.



Gloria grew up in the Dingville area, her dad was a rice farmer. She had many memories of the families in the area especially the Popovich family who lived nearby. She remained close to them until her passing. Her family were survivors of the "55 flood" but lost their family home.



She graduated from Yuba City High School and had many close friends she remained close to, some are part of a book club, and meet monthly for lunch. She was married to Ron Walchesky for 50 years. They lived on Beale Air force Base and later built a home in Sutter where they raised their two daughters Julie and Jill.



Gloria started Butte Ceramic and Crafts at her home with her sister Lois and her mom Marie in Sutter. She later moved the business to a larger shop in Yuba City. Later she went to work as a rural route carrier with the Yuba City Post Office. She made many close friends there until retiring.



Gloria was active in the art community. She enjoyed all aspects of art and worked in a variety of mediums including oil painting, drawing, and pottery to name a few, watercolor was her favorite. Gloria taught art at the senior center and many local art businesses. She was drawing and painting until her passing. She had a passion to share her love of art with kids, seniors, and especially her grandchildren.



Her grandchildren were her life. She loved watching her grandkid's sporting events. Many neighbor's kids and grandkid's friends called her grandma and she loved them all as her own. She also loved gardening and growing her own vegetables. She taught Sunday school for many years and loved going to church.



Gloria will be remembered for her smile, love of Johnny Cash, stray cats she would feed, and fighting many ailments that she wouldn't allow to get her down.



Gloria is survived by her husband Ron Walchesky; sister Lois Popovich; daughters, Julie (Allan) Brown and Jill (Jeremy) Finnerty; grandchildren, Haley, Emily, Aaron, and Bodhi; nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marie Perry; and brother-in-law Don Popovich.



A celebration of life will be planned at a later time.

