Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
Gordon E. Shaffer


1932 - 2019
Gordon E. Shaffer Obituary

Gordon E. Shaffer of Eugene, OR, passed away August 21, 2019. Born October 3, 1932, he was a former resident and retired from law enforcement in the Yuba-Sutter area.

He is survived by his daughter Sally Culbertson of Eugene, OR, son Andy Shaffer of Yuba City, CA, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Jean Shaffer and daughter Chris Turner.

Gordon was a life member of the Elks Lodge.

A graveside service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sutter Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019
