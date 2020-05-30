Gracie Bell Jarnagin was born on January 29, 1936, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Claud and Carrie Frost. She passed away at her residence on May 22, 2020, at 84 years old.Gracie was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Jarnagin Jr. whom she married in 1952 and they celebrated 59 years of marriage together. They raised three children, Sharla Banuelos, Sheila O'leary, and Larry Jarnagin. She had nine beloved grandchildren, Joshua Banuelos, Carrie Logan, Jason Banuelos, Amy Wood, Jose Banuelos, Ethan Jarnagin, Hayden Jarnagin, and Cooper Jarnagin. She also had sixteen great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly and was fortunate enough to spend lots of time with including, Kelci, Cody, Britany, Zach, Alex, Shaleih, Jacob, Haily, Andrea, Jessica, Audrey, Brandon, Paige, Bianca, Junior, and Kenzie.Gracie was an avid Bingo player and spent much of her time playing her favorite game when she wasn't spending time with her family. She was an amazing lady with a big heart. Her house was a home where everyone felt welcomed and she always made sure anyone that came by had a full belly and glass of iced tea.She had a passion for life, and lived life to its fullest, up until the very end. She will be missed by the many lives she touched in this world and her legacy will live on for many generations.A service will be held on Friday June 5, 2020, 10 am at Sierra View Memorial in Olivehurst.Share online condolences at