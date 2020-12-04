

Gracie Lee Carnahan, 83, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. She lived in the Yuba Sutter area since the early 1950's.



She was a homemaker and she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. She is now with the Lord.



She is preceded in death by her father, William Carr; mother, Nova Gore; husband, Roy Carnahan; son, David Carnahan; brothers, James Marion Carr and Orban Gore; and sister, Lu Jean Rich.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Robert Jeremiah of Belton, TX; son, Michael Carnahan of Olivehurst, CA; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Peggy Gore of Olivehurst, CA; sister Retha Bray of Redding, CA; cousins, Glenda and John VanDoorn of Marysville, CA; grandchildren, Larry Jeremiah of Belton, TX, Michelle Jeremiah and Tom Pinion of Temple, TX, Summer and Joe Carrigo of Quanah, TX, Stephanie Wayman of Redding, CA, Dennis Newsome of Olivehurst, CA; great-grandchildren, Tadan Pinion Wyatt and Mason Jeremiah, Izabella Gracie Gabriel and Hannah Carrigo; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Memorial service will be Friday, December 11, 2020, 5:00 PM at Truth Tabernacle Church, 5206 Tulip Road, Marysville CA 95901.

