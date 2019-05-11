

Lorene Hudspeth-Britton, 90, is now with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She went home to Heaven on May 8, 2019 and we already miss her so much. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Lorene was known for her friendly and welcoming smile, a loving and giving heart, and gentle kindness to all. She loved the Lord with all her heart and served many years teaching Sunday School classes and taking care of babies in the church nursery. She loved children so much that she babysat for many years in her home just to have them around her. She made her home a haven for all who knew her.



Lorene often said her and Albert's happiness was centered on their kids. She believed that families who pray together, stay together. She taught her children to love and serve the Lord, read and study the Holy Bible, and follow God's will for their lives. She also advised putting God first, your mate second, children third and grandchildren fourth - in that order.



In 1928, Lorene was born to William F. and Mary Elizabeth Hawks in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She married Albert Hudspeth in 1945 and they were happily married 58 years until he passed away.



A Marysville resident for 55-plus years, she served as a member of the former Linda Baptist Church where Albert served as a Deacon for more than 30 years. In the 1980s, she and Albert joined the Feather River Baptist Church in Olivehurst where they served as long as they were able to do so. In 2004, Lorene married Joe Britton and they were happily married until he died in 2016.



Survivors include: sons, Lewis Hudspeth of Yuba City and Gary Hudspeth of Susanville; twin daughters, Janet Harnden of Plumas Lake and Cindy Utter of Santa Maria; 10 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.



A viewing is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City. A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. the same day at Adventure Church, 1100 Garden Highway, #400, Yuba City, followed by a brief graveside service at Sutter Cemetery.