Guadalupe Juarez
1947 - 2020
Guadalupe Juarez, 72, of Live Oak, CA, passed away June 14, 2020, at Rideout Hospital. He was born July 14, 1947, in Raymondville, Texas. He was a resident in the Yuba Sutter area for 34 years and a congregation Member at Praise Chapel Church in Yuba City.

He is survived by his children: daughter, Tina Juarez (Tim Williams) of Tennessee, daughter, Reina (Chris) Smith of Tennessee, son, Joseph Juan (Michelle) Juarez of Georgia, and his daughter, Denise Juarez of Yuba City; brothers, Juan Jose Juarez of Washington, Ricardo Juarez of Chico; and Francisco Javier Juarez of Yuba City; sisters, Juanita (Samuel) Maldonado of Biggs, Teresa Juarez of Live Oak, Melinda Juarez of Live Oak; 2 grandsons; 6 granddaughters; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nephews; nieces; great-nephews and great-nieces

He is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Luisa Juarez

A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4:00-7:00PM at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, 11:00AM, at Victory Outreach Twin Cities, 523 J Street, Marysville.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
JUN
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Victory Outreach Twin Cities
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
