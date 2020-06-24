Guadalupe Juarez, 72, of Live Oak, CA, passed away June 14, 2020, at Rideout Hospital. He was born July 14, 1947, in Raymondville, Texas. He was a resident in the Yuba Sutter area for 34 years and a congregation Member at Praise Chapel Church in Yuba City.He is survived by his children: daughter, Tina Juarez (Tim Williams) of Tennessee, daughter, Reina (Chris) Smith of Tennessee, son, Joseph Juan (Michelle) Juarez of Georgia, and his daughter, Denise Juarez of Yuba City; brothers, Juan Jose Juarez of Washington, Ricardo Juarez of Chico; and Francisco Javier Juarez of Yuba City; sisters, Juanita (Samuel) Maldonado of Biggs, Teresa Juarez of Live Oak, Melinda Juarez of Live Oak; 2 grandsons; 6 granddaughters; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nephews; nieces; great-nephews and great-niecesHe is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Luisa JuarezA viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4:00-7:00PM at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City.Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, 11:00AM, at Victory Outreach Twin Cities, 523 J Street, Marysville.Share online condolences at