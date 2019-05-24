Home

Guiyermo (Willie) Garcia

Guiyermo "Willie" Garcia, of Marysville, passed away May 17, 2019. Born February 27, 1955 in Houston, TX, he was a lifelong resident of the Yuba-Sutter area and a roofer.

He is survived by his sons, Gaberial Garcia of Marysville and Tori Garcia Sr. of Marysville; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gilbert Garcia, Zenon Garcia and Ernie Garcia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 24, 2019
