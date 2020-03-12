|
|
Guljinder Singh, passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2020, at the age of 49.
Funeral services will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street in Yuba City, California, on Friday, March 13th, 2020, at 11 am with Giani Ishwar Singh, officiating. Final prayers and cremation will follow at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Bhog services will follow at Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Temple located at 2269 Bogue Rd., Yuba City, California.
Guljinder was born in Punjab, India, and has been a resident of Yuba City for over 44 years. He was a loving grandson, son, nephew, husband, and father. He exhibited tremendous strength and courage even in his last moments with us. He will be remembered for his love of life, laughter, and sense of humor. His stubborn nature will forever be cherished and missed by his loving family. Guljinder will forever reside in the hearts of his family and friends for generations to come.
Guljinder Singh is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and his uncle, Mohinder Musafar.
Guljinder is survived by his loving and supportive wife, Reeta Rani; sons, Ramandeep Singh, Pavan Singh, and Aman Singh. He will be dearly missed by his parents, Mangat Ram and Surinder Kaur; aunt, Surjit Kaur; in-laws, Girdhari Lal and Kamla Devi, Satnam Singh, Pardeep Singh; and extended family; siblings, Jaswinder Singh Sunita Saini, Baljinder Singh, Jyoti Saini, Parminder Kaur, Ramnik Saini, and Prabhjot Kaur; nephews and nieces, Joshmeet, Anisha, Arnav, Binny, Manisha, Baljot, Sukhpreet, and Arshpreet.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020