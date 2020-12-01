

Gurdial Singh, 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Yuba City. Gurdial Singh was born in Sotran, Punjab, in 1948 and immigrated to Yuba City in 1999, with his wife Ranjit Kaur.



He was a kind-hearted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and a valuable member to society.



He is survived by his wife, Ranjit Kaur; daughter, Sukhwinder Kaur Bains (Sukhjiven); sons, Harjit Singh Sidhu (Mandip) and Jasvir Singh Sidhu (Ravinder); grandchildren, Akam Singh Sidhu, Sahej Singh Sidhu, Amreen Kaur Sidhu, Sahib Singh Sidhu, Aneet Kaur Shoker (Parvinder), Veerpaul Singh Bains (Rajvir), Amritpaul Singh Bains (Lovedeep), Simarjit Singh Bains and Kiran Kaur Bains; great-grandchildren, Armaan Singh Shoker, Jaipaul Singh Bains and Amaaya Kaur Shoker.



He is preceded in death by his father, Gurbuchan Singh; mother, Naseeb Kaur; and son, Narinder Singh.



He faced many hardships throughout his life but never once let his kind spirit be crushed. He was the most sincere and profound man we knew, his humble generosity will be dearly missed. He is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.



The family will be holding a private funeral and ask that all who wish to pay their respects may do so over the phone.

