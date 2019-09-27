|
|
Gurmit Kaur Takhar, 87, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Gurmit was born in Punjab, India on July 14, 1932, and migrated to Yuba City, CA on December 20, 1959, where she resided for the remainder of her life. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whose greatest joy was her family.
She was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed helping on the family farm, and also spent several years working seasonally at Harter Cannery. She valued her friendships, and remained close with a tight circle of lifelong friends. Being an active part of her community was also important to her, and she spent a lot of her free time serving alongside her friends and family at the Tierra Buena Sikh Temple. She had many gifts and talents that she enjoyed sharing with her loved ones, whether it was growing fresh vegetables in her garden, cooking delicious meals, or sewing clothes and quilting blankets for her kids and grandkids -- she did it all with love.
She was preceded in death by her husband Karnail Singh Takhar, and her brothers, Nirmal Singh Basi, Surjit Singh Basi, and Swaran Singh Basi.
She is survived by her sister, Bhajan Kaur Dosanjh of Birmingham, England; 2 sons, Kalbir Singh Takhar and Kamaljit Singh Takhar, both of Yuba City; 2 daughters, Davinder Kaur Deol and Parminder Kaur Dharni, also of Yuba City; daughter-in-law, Charanjit Kaur Takhar; 2 sons-in-law Hitpal Singh Deol and Jaswant Singh Dharni; 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, all residing in Northern CA.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Chapel of the Twin Cities, 715 Shasta Street, Yuba City. Final prayer services will follow at the Tierra Buena Sikh Temple, 2468 Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019