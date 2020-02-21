Home

Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360

Gurmit Singh Grewal

Gurmit Singh Grewal Obituary

Gurmit Singh Grewal, a resident of Yuba City, passed away February 14, 2020. He was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 51 years and was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Lincoln, CA.

He is survived by sons, Steven Singh Grewal and Gavin Singh Grewal; mother, Jasbir Kaur Grewal; sister, Kamaljit Sran; several nieces; nephews; and friends that are family.

He is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Singh Grewal; father, Santokh Singh Grewal; brother, Lakhbir Singh Grewal; brother-in-law, Kamalkiat Singh Sran.

Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11 am, at Chapel of the Twin Cities, 715 Shasta St., Yuba City, with prayer services following at the Sikh Temple, 2468 Tierra Buena Rd., Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
