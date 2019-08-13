|
Gurnam Kaur Atwal, 93, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Gurnam Kaur Atwal was born on November 17, 1925 in Jandiala, Punjab to Sardar Chanchal Singh Canadian and Mata Kishan Kaur. Gurnam Kaur Atwal was the eldest and had three younger sisters and three younger brothers. Gurnam Kaur was fortunate to have been given opportunities to go to school and completed her Gyani. At the age of 16 Gurnam Kaur married Jagrup Singh Atwal who was in the army. Gurnam Kaur traveled with her husband to various cities across India and had three children, Narinder Singh, Manmohan Kaur and Rajinder Singh. Gurnam Kaur Atwal migrated to the United States in 1970 with her three children, settling down in Yuba City.
Gurnam Kaur worked tirelessly to raise her kids in a new country while also working at the Del Monte cannery in Yuba City. She supported her kids in exploring opportunities and following their passions. She also supported her husband Jagrup Singh in serving their community by starting a very successful Punjabi school at their home, encouraging the youth of today to embrace the Punjabi language and learn about the fundamentals of the Sikh religion. Despite having hip surgery in 2014, Gurnam Kaur refused to leave Yuba City and move in with her children. She single handedly took care of her household until the passing of her husband Jagrup Singh Atwal in 2017.
Gurnam Kaur Atwal will be remembered for her strength, patience, unconditional love, her charisma, her dedication to her family, her supportive nature and her ability to bring out the best in others.
Gurnam Kaur Atwal was preceded in death by her husband Subadar Jagrup Singh Atwal, her youngest son Rajinder Singh Atwal and her brother Virender Singh Johl.
Gurnam Kaur Atwal is survived by her children Narinder Singh Atwal and his wife Davinder Kaur Atwal, Manmohan Kaur Mann and her husband Joginderpal Mann, her daughter-in-law Tejinder Kaur Thiara and her husband Karanvir Thiara; her grandchildren Preet Kaur Sabharwal and her husband Sharad Sabharwal, Suman Kaur Atwal, Amrit Singh Atwal and his wife Shreena Kaur Atwal, Kern Singh Atwal, and her great grandchild Noor Kavi Sabharwal. She is also survived by her brothers, Harjit Singh Johl and Kulwant Singh Johl and her sisters Inderjit Kaur Dulai, Jagtar Kaur Atwal and Lakhvinder Kaur Dulai.
Prayer and cremation services will begin at 12:00 pm at Chapel of the Twin Cities located at 715 Shasta Street, Yuba City, California 95991 on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Langar and Bhog services will follow at Bogue Road Sikh Temple in Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019