Gurney Denzil Sutter
Gurney Denzil Sutter, a resident of Trowbridge, CA, for over 70 years, passed away October 28, 2020. He was born July 28, 1936, in Boulder, Colorado to John "Andy" Sutter and Madeline Sutter who passed before him.

Gurney retired from 33 years of military service as a Senior Master Sergeant and civilian employee of the 162nd Communications Group, North Highlands Air National Guard, North Highlands, California. He served as President of the local chapter National Association of Retired Federal Employees for several years.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Billy K. Sutter, Kenneth Sutter, and Dick Sutter; and sister, Julia Blenn.

His only surviving sibling is Keron Weisbart of Sacramento. He is also survived by five nephews, Chris Sutter of Spirit Lake, ID; Steven Sutter of Sacramento, CA; Timothy Sutter of Puyallup, WA; Paul Sutter of Vancouver, WA; and Ronald Blenn, of Marysville, CA; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Fairview Community Christian Church, 1991 Pacific Avenue, Trowbridge, CA 95659 with Inurnment at Fairview Cemetery to follow.

Donations to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers are suggested by the family.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
