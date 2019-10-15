|
|
Gwyneth Ellen "Gwyn" DeRenne passed away peacefully, October 10, 2019.
Gwyn was born to Arthur and Eleanor Fogg on February 12, 1945 in Middleton, Connecticut. As a child, she loved school, music, and friends. During her high school years in Old Saybrook Connecticut, she met her devoted husband of over 50 years, Charles DeRenne. They spent over 20 adventurous years in the military, living and traveling in many states, and Europe.
Locally, Gwyn loved working as the superintendent's secretary at Wheatland High School during the 80's and 90s. Her fun-loving spirit was fueled by the love she had for the students and faculty. During retirement, Chuck and Gwyn enjoyed a decade in North Carolina golfing and fishing.
Friends and family will remember her singing and dancing, and her kind words for everyone, rather than the difficult last years of her life. Although she had a disease that stole her recognition and memory, it could not steal her sweet demeanor, witty humor and the love she had for all that cared for her.
She is loved and will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Pam DeRenne and Demetre Goudas, her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Trudie DeRenne, her sister Elaine Staplins, step-mother Gloria Fogg, and half siblings Allan Fogg, Christine Branch, and David Fogg.
Gwyn's eternal resting place will be with her husband in Arlington National Ceremony.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019