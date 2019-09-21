|
|
Harbans Kaur, was born on July 12, 1939, to Sadhu Singh and Gurbachan Kaur, in the village of Singhpur in Punjab, India. Harbans immigrated from England to the US in 1978 with her husband, Kehar Singh.
On September 18th, 2019, she peacefully departed this physical world at the age of 80, surrounded by her loving brothers and family. She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, of 53 years, Kehar Singh. She leaves behind her doting brothers: Avtar, Chain, Shangara, and Tarsem Khera.
While on this earth, she lived a life filled with happiness and was always surrounded by those who loved her. Her loving, selfless nature not only extended to her family, but to all that she met.
Harbans loved to spend time with family, gardening, tell stories, and go to the Gurudwara. She will be remembered for her love of life, laughter and sense of humor. Her stubborn nature will be forever cherished and missed by her loving brothers. More importantly, she will reside in the hearts of her loved ones for generations to come.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City at 11:00am. Prayer services will follow at Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Temple on Bogue Road.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019