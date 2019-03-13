Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
View Map
Prayer Service
Following Services
Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Temple
Bogue Road
Yuba City, CA
View Map
Harbans Uppal


1942 - 2019
Harbans Uppal Obituary

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, as the family of Harbans Singh Uppal, announce of his passing on March 9, 2019, in Auburn, CA, at the age of 76. He was born in Punjab, India on May 10, 1942. While in India, he was in the Air Force for 21 years before coming to California with his family in 1984, as he wanted to provide a better life for his children.

He was a very hard working man, and worked at Cal Prune in Live Oak, CA, for over 15 years to support his family. He had a passion for music, was strong willed, and a very compassionate person, who had a heart of gold. He will be in our memories forever, as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Surjit K. Uppal; daughter, Bobby K. Samara and son-in-law, Sunny S. Samara, owners of Legend Transportation; daughter, Karamjit K. Nijjar and son-in-law, Kamaljit S. Nijjar; son, Jasa S. Uppal; grandchildren: Simran K. Samara; Amarveer K. Samara; Amaneet K. Nijjar; Sanvir S. Nijjar; Arjun S. Nijjar and Lokesh S. Uppal.

Memorial Services will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City, CA, at 11:00 AM on Sunday, March 17, 2019, followed by final prayers at Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Temple on Bogue Road in Yuba City, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019
