Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Harbhajan Kaur Dhami


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harbhajan Kaur Dhami Obituary

In loving memory of Harbhajan Kaur Dhami, age 71, of Yuba City, CA, passed away on March 19th, 2019. Daughter of the late Mr. Santa Singh and late Mrs. Resham Kaur, Mrs. Dhami was born on December 24th, 1947, in the village of Naugajja, Punjab, India.

In 1965, Mrs. Dhami married Mr. Pargat Singh Dhami, with whom she shares three beautiful and successful children. In 1994, Mr. and Mrs. Dhami joined their family in Yuba City, CA, and created their beautiful new world.

An amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Mrs. Dhami is loved and will be missed by all. She lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with all and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart.

Mrs. Dhami is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Pargat Singh Dhami; her 3 children: Harwinder (Sukhwinder) Dhami, Baljit (Kulwinder) Dhami, and Paramjit (Gurdev) Bahia; and 8 grandchildren: Gurminder, Tarneet, Harpreet, Harsharan, Amanjot, and Hajot Dhami, and Jaskaran and Jasmeen Bahia.

Mrs. Dhami's loving nature and talks will be sorely missed by all. Forever in our Hearts.

Services will be held on Monday, March 25th, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Ullrey Memorial Chapel followed by a prayer service at Bogue Road Gurdwara.

"The journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take." – J.R.R Tolkien
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
