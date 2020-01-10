|
It is with deep and heavy sadness that we announce the death of Harbhajan Kaur Takher. She passed away on January 7, 2020, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family.
Born on April 20, 1928, in the village of Sumrama located in the state of Punjab, India, to her parents, Ujager Singh Samra and Tej Kaur Samra. She was the second eldest of three children, Darshan Singh and Jaswant Kaur.
In 1956, she joined her late husband in Yuba City who had immigrated six years prior with their eldest son. She would be one of the first Punjabi women who immigrated to Yuba City during that time.
She was an ample part in the succession of their family farming operation; she irrigated about 40 acres of land, learned to drive tractors, picked prunes and hauled peaches to the station. While she helped with the farm, she also worked for Harter Fruit Packing plant during summers.
Harbhajan Kaur loved working in her garden alongside her late husband, watching her Punjabi movies, doing seva at the Sikh Temple every Tuesday, and always making an appearance at every social event. She was also widely known as the Indian matchmaker of Yuba City.
Harbhajan Kaur leaves behind her three sons, Harinder (Bhupinder, daughter in-law), Harminder (Surinder, daughter in-law), and Mukhtiar (Ravinder, daughter in-law); eight grandchildren, Sunny, Robby, Kiren, Raman, Harkerit, Puneet, Chundun, Symren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Service will be conducted on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11am at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Final prayers will follow at the Main Hall in the Tierra Buena Sikh Temple in Yuba City.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bush Fire Disaster Relief Fund.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020