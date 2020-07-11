

Harjit Kaur, 94, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 5th, 1926, in Village Nandan, District Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India. With her late husband, Darshan Singh, she immigrated to America in 1968.



In the 1970s Harjit sponsored numerous family members, helping them immigrate to the U.S. for better opportunities. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be truly missed.



Harjit is survived by her son, Avtar Singh; two daughters-in-law, Neelam Saini and Kamla Devi; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and several nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store