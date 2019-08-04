Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
543 Saddleback Drive
Marysville, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harley Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harley Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harley Cooper Obituary

Harley Cooper, 79, passed away July 17. 2019, at his home in Yuba City. He was born March 9, 1940, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and had been a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 75 years. He was the General Foreman for Asplundh Tree Service, Owner-Professional Tree Service, PROVCO, Hi Point Auto Sales and Restoration.

Harley is survived by his son, David (Rena) Cooper of Marysville; daughter, Tammy Mertz of Sutter; grandsons, Mike (Patty) Long, Brian (Stacey) Cooper, Todd (Lisa) Cooper, Kenny (Breanna) Mertz; granddaughters, Jennifer Cooper and Katie Kelly; great-grandchildren, Cy Cooper, Kylie Searle, Brenyn Cooper, David and Ivy Mertz; brothers, Gary Cooper and Richard Copper; sisters, Myrna Kendrix and Carol Pitts.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kendra Cooper; brother, Ronald Cooper; parents, Herman and Bertie Cooper and RickiFaye Gonzales.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 1pm at 543 Saddleback Drive, Marysville, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.