Harley Cooper, 79, passed away July 17. 2019, at his home in Yuba City. He was born March 9, 1940, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and had been a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 75 years. He was the General Foreman for Asplundh Tree Service, Owner-Professional Tree Service, PROVCO, Hi Point Auto Sales and Restoration.
Harley is survived by his son, David (Rena) Cooper of Marysville; daughter, Tammy Mertz of Sutter; grandsons, Mike (Patty) Long, Brian (Stacey) Cooper, Todd (Lisa) Cooper, Kenny (Breanna) Mertz; granddaughters, Jennifer Cooper and Katie Kelly; great-grandchildren, Cy Cooper, Kylie Searle, Brenyn Cooper, David and Ivy Mertz; brothers, Gary Cooper and Richard Copper; sisters, Myrna Kendrix and Carol Pitts.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Kendra Cooper; brother, Ronald Cooper; parents, Herman and Bertie Cooper and RickiFaye Gonzales.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 1pm at 543 Saddleback Drive, Marysville, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019