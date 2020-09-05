1/1
Harold Gene Parish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Harold Gene Parish, son of Paul and Opal Parish, passed away August 28, 2020. He was 78.

He was born in Yuba City, CA, on August 15, 1942, and attended Marysville high School where he became a track star. On March 20, 1959, he married Dorothy Smick and they had four children.

Harold became a famous race car driver in the twin cities. After his racing career he started his own business H&H Auto Body in Marysville. Harold then moved to Sacramento and started his own Pest control company, Parish Pest Control and operated it until he retired and his son, Harold Jr., took it over.

During his life he became famous as an auto mechanic anyone who knew him said he was the best. In his later years he ran a hobby shop for jeeps. He was a clamper, with chapter 3 in Sacramento.

Harold loved hunting, fishing, and going to the rubicon in the sierra. He loved life and lived it to the fullest leaving behind a large family and tons of friends. Everyone knew Harold Parish and wanted to be around Harold because he was fun to be with.

Harold is preceded in death by his father; mother; and sister, Pauline Harmon.

Harold is survived by 2 brothers, Kenny and Harley Parish; daughter, Sandra (Randy) Anderson; 2 sons, Raymond (Paula) Parish; Harold Jr. (Dee Dee) Parish; and his youngest daughter, Susan Parish; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Harold will be loved and missed by all.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 4, 2020
Harold was an icon at Triple M raceway and at his body shop...great times and a name that will be remembered..RIP.
Don Thibodeau
Acquaintance
September 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
William Parish
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved