Harold Gene Parish, son of Paul and Opal Parish, passed away August 28, 2020. He was 78.He was born in Yuba City, CA, on August 15, 1942, and attended Marysville high School where he became a track star. On March 20, 1959, he married Dorothy Smick and they had four children.Harold became a famous race car driver in the twin cities. After his racing career he started his own business H&H Auto Body in Marysville. Harold then moved to Sacramento and started his own Pest control company, Parish Pest Control and operated it until he retired and his son, Harold Jr., took it over.During his life he became famous as an auto mechanic anyone who knew him said he was the best. In his later years he ran a hobby shop for jeeps. He was a clamper, with chapter 3 in Sacramento.Harold loved hunting, fishing, and going to the rubicon in the sierra. He loved life and lived it to the fullest leaving behind a large family and tons of friends. Everyone knew Harold Parish and wanted to be around Harold because he was fun to be with.Harold is preceded in death by his father; mother; and sister, Pauline Harmon.Harold is survived by 2 brothers, Kenny and Harley Parish; daughter, Sandra (Randy) Anderson; 2 sons, Raymond (Paula) Parish; Harold Jr. (Dee Dee) Parish; and his youngest daughter, Susan Parish; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Harold will be loved and missed by all.