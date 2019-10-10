|
|
Harold R. "Mac" McConnell passed away on September 29, 2019, of a lengthy illness. He was born in Watsonville, CA, May 5, 1932, and attended Watsonville Elementary and High Schools. During school he served with the National Guard and worked part time at Carrol's Truck Stop.
He married his high school sweetheart, Yvonne Fenter, and they were together for 68 years. During this time he served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Yorktown.
Upon honorable discharge he worked for Kelly Brothers Crane and Rigging of San Jose. He joined the California Highway Patrol and served 18 years and retired due to an on the job injury. Later he started McConnell's Trucking and the Kustom Truck Accessory Shop, both in Yuba City. He and Yvonne were members of the Histum Yani R.V. Club and they traveled with their R.V.
Harold is survived by his wife, Yvonne; 3 sons, 2 granddaughters; and 2 great-grandchildren.
There will be no services. In lieu of of cards or flowers donations may be made in Harold's name to or .
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019