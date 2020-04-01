|
Harriet Dolores Galligan, 97, of Marysville, passed away March 24, 2020. Born November 18, 1922 in Marysville, she was a lifetime resident of the Yuba-Sutter area. Harriet was a school teacher for 50 years for the Marysville School District.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Marysville; a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Marysville; a member of the California Teacher's Association and a member of the National Teacher Association.
She is survived by cousins, Diana Alvarez of Marysville, Margaret Murphy of Mission Viejo, Eileen Herboth of San Jose, Kenneth Herboth of Yuba City, Andrew Galligan of Tracy and Earl Galligan of Davis.
Family graveside services were held at Sierra View Memorial Park with Father Michal Olszewski officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at Summerfield Senior Care for the wonderful care she was given for several years.
Arrangements under direction of Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors.
