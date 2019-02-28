

Harry J. Frank, 77, of Yuba City, CA, passed away at home on February 13, 2019.



He will be missed by his wife of 57 years, Janice Frank; his daughter, Kristen Jensen; his niece, Stephanie (Brent) Monson; his son, Cesar Frank; three grandchildren, Brandon (Brittney) Jensen, Ashley (Brian) Paine, Andrew (Kayla) Jensen; and ten great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his sisters, Geri Noack and Carolyn Leppert and his brother Charles Frank, as well as many family and friends.



Born and raised in Washington, PA, the son of Charles and Clara Frank, he lived in the Yuba Sutter area for multiple decades, as well as, Las Vegas, NV and Citrus Springs, FL.



Harry was a Vietnam War Veteran, who proudly served his country in the Air Force from 1960 - 1967.



Harry had a passion for (understatement for he lived and breathed) race cars and was involved in drag racing for the majority of his life. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing and golfing.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to Sutter Hospice or the .



