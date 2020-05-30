September 11, 1940 - April 18, 2020Beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Harry Holland, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, from Kidney Cancer. He was surrounded by family in his home during his last breath.Harry is survived by his wife, Jan Holland, and two children, Estee (Dominic Nevis) and Tad Holland (Nicole). He was a proud grandfather of Camden, Kylah, Radley, Juliana and Madden. Nothing else mattered once he became a fun-loving Grandpa and EVERYONE knew that. His family was his world. Harry was the oldest of 5 children - Jerry, Bruce, Jacquie and Bill (William).Harry and his family moved from Minnesota to Sacramento when he was 10 years old. This is when he met his wife, Jan Selby, at her family's stables, Selby Stables. Harry was 10 and Jan was 5! The adventures were endless from working the stables, drag racing down Watt Avenue, and meeting and spending time with priceless friends and family.At age 17 he joined the Navy where he served for 4 years. Once he returned, Jan and he started dating and the story continued. Successful Chopper manufacturing business, where the Harmon-Holland front end became famous, and not too long ago was featured on the Discovery Channel. After moving to Marysville and selling the business, he built houseboats with dear friends, Elzie and Dee Jackson (H & J Marine).Later Harry became a heavy equipment operator and eventually moved into sales in this industry where he later retired. While in Marysville and raising his family, he was instrumental in building and expanding North Yuba Little League fields where he put up lights while serving as League President. He recently was recognized by North Yuba for these efforts. Beyond little league Jan and Harry could be found at either Tad or Estee's games year-round.No wonder why Harry was known for, and ALWAYS had, a great story. He lived and experienced a lot. Sometimes the stories were hard to believe, but they were true. He would let you know if they were not as he was a man of his word. A true friend, a beloved father, husband and grandfather. He was real and devoted. He will be missed on all the Baja trips with friends, houseboating, boating, Harley rides, working cattle at the ranch and simply just sitting listening to his stories. He was a joy to be around and will be greatly missed but NEVER FORGOTTEN.We will have a celebration of life at the cattle ranch once things settle in our communities and it is safe to do so. It will be on Facebook once a date is determined. If you have questions of when and where, please call Jan Holland at 530-742-9115 or reach out to Tad Holland or Estee Holland on Facebook.Share online condolences at