November 30, 1933 - November 15, 2019
"Buzz" was born in Minneapolis, MN. During high school his family moved to San Diego, CA. After high school he graduated from San Diego State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He excelled in basketball, track and ROTC.
He served in the USAF from 1958 - 1966. He was stationed in Germany and Beale AFB. He was honorably discharged as a Captain. He decided to remain in Yuba City where he raised his family.
He earned a Master Degree at Sac State and taught Special Education at YCHS for 33 years. He loved sports, hunting, camping, travel and history. He was a good father who taught his children to "always go the extra mile". He passed away in Reno, NV, at the age of 85.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harry; his mother, Betty; sister, Jean Karevoll; and great-granddaughter, Madelynn Harrison.
He is survived by sisters, Joan (John) Koller and Sandra Fancher; sons, Harry Matthew (Suzi) and Andrew Morgan; daughter, Jennifer Sue Armstrong; 8 grandkids; 7 great-grandkids; and his beloved, Suzanne Morgan and Norma Jean Bowman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Sutter Cut Pizza, 1939 Acacia Ave., Sutter, CA, 11:00 am, Monday, December 30, 2019. Interment will follow, 2:00 pm at Sutter Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019