Hattie "Dain" Walton, 88, passed away peacefully at her home on August 5, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Walton. Dain is survived by her five children, Janette Smith of Olivehurst, JD Walton of Morrison, CO, Randy Walton of New Boston, TX, Suzon Lucore of Sacramento, and Gary Walton of Rio Oso; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and her sister, Pat Durham of Heber Springs, AR.
Dain was born on August 23, 1930, in Oil Trough, AR. She was a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 65 years and retired from Yuba College after 21 years of service. Dain was a founding and lifetime member of the Linda Church of Christ. She loved quilting, reading and the company of her family and church. She was a light that shined bright and touched many.
Memorial services will be held at Linda Church of Christ, 1470 Sartori Ave., Linda on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 am.
