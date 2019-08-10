Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Linda Church of Christ
1470 Sartori Ave.
Linda, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Hattie Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hattie Walton


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hattie Walton Obituary

Hattie "Dain" Walton, 88, passed away peacefully at her home on August 5, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Walton. Dain is survived by her five children, Janette Smith of Olivehurst, JD Walton of Morrison, CO, Randy Walton of New Boston, TX, Suzon Lucore of Sacramento, and Gary Walton of Rio Oso; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and her sister, Pat Durham of Heber Springs, AR.

Dain was born on August 23, 1930, in Oil Trough, AR. She was a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 65 years and retired from Yuba College after 21 years of service. Dain was a founding and lifetime member of the Linda Church of Christ. She loved quilting, reading and the company of her family and church. She was a light that shined bright and touched many.

Memorial services will be held at Linda Church of Christ, 1470 Sartori Ave., Linda on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 am.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.