Hazel Evie Hodkinson, 92, was welcomed by her Savior and loved ones into heaven on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family.
Hazel was born on December 25, 1927, in McAlester, OK, to George and Viola Stacks. She married GW Hodkinson on November 1, 1947, and the couple moved with their three children to Grass Valley in 1959, settling in the Yuba-Sutter area in 1960. The couple was married for 62 years before his death in 2010.
During her working life, Hazel was employed at Del Monte and Sunsweet canneries. In retirement, she cherished time with her family. She enjoyed working in the yard, staying busy around the house, and watching game shows. She loved dominoes, hummingbirds, and anything red.
Known affectionately by her family as "Nana," she is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and eight of her nine siblings. She is survived by her three children, Gary (Judy) Hodkinson and Glenda (Lincoln) Magill, both of Marysville and Darlene (Larry) Costa, of Yuba City; sister, Lorene Leach, of Rio Linda; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private interment will be held at Sierra View Mortuary Park.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020