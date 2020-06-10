Heather Cummins-Laird
1976 - 2020
Heather Cummins-Laird went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2020. Heather was born on September 2, 1976, at Fremont Hospital in Yuba City, CA. She was a lifelong resident.

It was here, that in middle school that she met the love of her life Daniel Laird. They married in 2003, and had a beautiful daughter, Evain in 2008. She was a homemaker and a wonderful wife and mother.

Heather loved music and dancing, going to Kings games, concerts, the family cabin in Laporte, and Fort Bragg with Daniel and Evain. She also took great pleasure in watching Evain cheer. She was so proud of her child, she was the true light of Heather's life.

Heather is survived by her daughter, Evain Laird; her mother and father, Diane and Jim Forderhase; sister, Jami Cummins (Nick Roby); niece, Haylee Cummins; mother and father-in-law, Rick and Rochelle Laird; and many loving uncles, aunts, and cousins. Heather also had many longtime friends that had become her family over the years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Laird; grandparents, Allen and Irene Keen, and Mack and Laverne Cummins.

To know Heather was to love her. Rest peacefully sweet angel until we get to see you again.

There will be a viewing at Ullrey Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 4-7 pm.

A graveside service will be at Sutter Cemetery on June 11, 2020, at 11:00 am. Reception to follow at Seventh Day Adventist Church, Richland Rd., Yuba City, CA.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

