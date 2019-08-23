Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Marie Perkins


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather Marie Perkins Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Heather Marie Perkins. She passed away on August 16, 2019, in Yuba City. She was born August 5, 1978, in Sacramento, California.

She was a lifelong resident of the Yuba-Sutter area. She was a friend to everyone who was blessed to meet her and she loved her animal companions dearly. In her spare time, she liked to play games, do puzzles and listen to her music. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Patricia and Timothy Holder; father and stepmother, Harold and Rhonda Perkins; sister and brother-in-law, Sara and Daniel Soucek; half sister, Michelle Haydon; stepbrothers, Franklin and Jerred McKinnon; grandfather, Richard Bordisso, plus many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now