It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Heather Marie Perkins. She passed away on August 16, 2019, in Yuba City. She was born August 5, 1978, in Sacramento, California.
She was a lifelong resident of the Yuba-Sutter area. She was a friend to everyone who was blessed to meet her and she loved her animal companions dearly. In her spare time, she liked to play games, do puzzles and listen to her music. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Patricia and Timothy Holder; father and stepmother, Harold and Rhonda Perkins; sister and brother-in-law, Sara and Daniel Soucek; half sister, Michelle Haydon; stepbrothers, Franklin and Jerred McKinnon; grandfather, Richard Bordisso, plus many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019