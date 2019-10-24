Home

Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
730 "D" Street
Marysville, CA
View Map
Helen E. Bartlett


1933 - 2019
Helen E. Bartlett Obituary

Helen E. Bartlett, age 85, passed away peacefully at home, on October 17, 2019, in Yuba City. Helen was born on November 24, 1933, in Stuttgart, Arkansas, to George and Ruby Pigue. Helen moved from Arkansas to California with her parents in 1951. Helen married Robert Bartlett, Sr., on December 27, 1952, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Helen is survived by her son, Robert Bartlett, Jr. (Mt. View) and her daughter Sheri Roben (Yuba City). Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bartlett, Sr.; and her son, Bill Bartlett.

Helen worked for the phone company; insurance and financial companies, Office Manager of Diamond Steel, Yuba City; Jim Watson Real Estate, Marysville, before spending 27 years at the Marysville Unified School District as the District Testing Specialist before retiring in 2009.

Helen's life and hobbies always included her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Helen was blessed with 8 grandchildren, Keli, Jen, Jackson, Jill, Amy, Katie, Devon and Dylan. Helen was doubly blessed with 8 great-children, Emma, Max, Brody, Macy, Claire, Madi, Maverick and Maeve Rose.

Helen spent her life serving the Lord and running the Sunday School classes as well as a trustee for the church. She devoted her life to teaching the love of Jesus.

Helen loved to cook, bake and feed anyone that was hungry. Helen also loved to plant flowers in her garden, especially roses and tulips.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 730 "D" Street, Marysville.

In lieu of flowers the family would request donations to the Marysville Methodist Church, 730 D Street, Marysville, for their education fund.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
