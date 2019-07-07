

Helen Miller Egger passed away on June 22, 2019, in Yuba City. She was born November 11, 1921, in Beaver Township, Guthrie County, Iowa, to Charles and Omeda Miller.





Later the family moved to Menlo, Iowa. She taught school for several years in Iowa. She married Dean Egger in 1940. Dean died during the War. They had one child, Linda Egger Fillmore.





In 1950, she married Robert Egger, and they had one child, Leigh Egger Stewart. Upon Robert's death, she moved to Yuba City, CA. She worked at Bradley Department Store until they closed.



Helen loved her family most of all. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and reading. She was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.



Preceding her in death were her husbands and both of her children. Survivors include two grandsons, Mike Walker (Becky Marsh) and Scott Walker (Kathy); two great grandsons, Zachary and Cory Walker; son-in-law, Mark Stewart; sisters, Bonnie Garwood and Judy Ford; and many nieces and nephews.



Per her wishes, Helen will be buried at Rose Hill Cemetery in Menlo, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's honor to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, CA 95993.



www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on July 7, 2019