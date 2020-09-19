1/1
Helen Emiko Henry
1939 - 2020
Helen Emiko Henry (Takefuji), age 80, passed away on August 29, 2020, at her home in Marysville. She was born on September 11, 1939, in Berkeley, California to Frank and Mitsuko Takefuji.

In 1962 she married William G. Henry and moved to Marysville where she settled down and raised her family. After she and Bill parted ways, she remained in Marysville to be close to her children.

She is survived by her brother, James Takefuji (wife, Francis); her sister, Anne Takefuji Cantrell; and her daughter, Kimi Anne Henry (Michael Prodanovich). She is proceeded in death by her son, Michael Tatsuo Henry.

Helen was a member of the Marysville Buddhist Church, Japanese American Citizens League, and an active team mother to her children during their childhood sports participation.

She also worked as an Event Manager with Coolidge Public Relations to organize dozens of community events including, the California Peach Festival, Christmas Stroll, Christmas Parade, Strawberry Jubilee, Summer Stroll, Home and Garden Shows, Bridal Shows, and dozens of other local community events and festivals.

During her career she was the Operations Officer for Bank of America in Berkeley, she worked in several local area banks. She was a receptionist for a group of attorneys in Yuba City, she performed Administrative Assistant duties for local developers, was the manager of The Woodbutcher, and owned and operated a restaurant and catering business (The Busy Bee) in Yuba City.

Helen loved writing, enjoyed travelling the world vicariously through the eyes of her friends and family from which she collected postcards, enjoyed cooking for her family and others, enjoyed spending time with her children, loved going to lunch with friends or family, liked to venture to the local casino or just hours reading and doing puzzles. On her 55th birthday she even went skydiving and always enjoyed the thrill of life and experiencing all it had to offer and sharing time with loved ones.

A mother to many, besides just her own children Mike and Kimi, she cared for, listened to and gave advice to many. She helped many through the trials and successes of life. Helen leaves a legacy of love, life lessons and words of wisdom for all who knew her.

In accordance with Helen's wishes, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life may be planned at a later date.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 742-2473
