Helen M. Croy (née Upshaw), formerly of Yuba City, died on July 19, 2020 in Eureka, CA at the age of 94.Helen was born June 10, 1926 and grew up in a large family, the third of seven children, in Sapulpa, OK. On November 22, 1949 she married Otis N. Croy in Northern California. She attended Chico State University and earned a teaching credential., and eventually her Master's degree. Her career in kindergarten and 1st grade teaching spanned three decades and included service at Tierra Buena Elementary School in Yuba City, Paradise Elementary School in Paradise, and Brittan Elementary School in Sutter. Helen loved the little ones and was a lifelong reading advocate.After retiring from teaching, Helen enjoyed a variety of volunteer activities including "A Woman's Friend Crisis Pregnancy Center," the Pink Ladies Auxiliary, and Volunteers in Policing. At the latter alone she volunteered 12 years and over 4,400 hours.Helen is survived by a son Howard of San Francisco, CA (wife, Kalani Baker), a son Clayton of Oklahoma City, OK (wife, Marty Croy), five grandchildren (Howie, Shiloh, Heather, Sarah, and Celeste), and five great-grandchildren (Jessica, Sophia, India Rose, Georgiana, and Izaiah).Helen was preceded in death by her husband Otis, five brothers, one sister, and one daughter (Naomi Florence).In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guideposts (magazine) or "A Woman's Friend" in Yuba City.