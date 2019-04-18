|
|
Helen Virginia "Ginger" Dallas, age 87, of Marysville, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2019. She was born on November 30, 1931, in Clinton, Oklahoma, to Ira and Iva (Smith) Edwards. Ginger worked as a Scaler for Sunsweet for over 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be dearly missed.
Ginger is survived by her daughter, Karen (Ronald) Chabiel of Oklahoma City, OK; grandsons: Daniel (Amy) Chabiel and Richard (Lindsay Nelson) Chabiel; 3 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Lacey, and Colton Chabiel; sisters: Emma Cassou and Betty Meuller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years, Billy Dallas; parents; brother, Dorsey Edwards; and great-grandson, Kyle Chabiel.
Friends are invited to visit on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sutter Cemetery. Ullrey Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019