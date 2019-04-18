Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Dallas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Virginia "Ginger" Dallas


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Virginia "Ginger" Dallas Obituary

Helen Virginia "Ginger" Dallas, age 87, of Marysville, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2019. She was born on November 30, 1931, in Clinton, Oklahoma, to Ira and Iva (Smith) Edwards. Ginger worked as a Scaler for Sunsweet for over 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be dearly missed.

Ginger is survived by her daughter, Karen (Ronald) Chabiel of Oklahoma City, OK; grandsons: Daniel (Amy) Chabiel and Richard (Lindsay Nelson) Chabiel; 3 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Lacey, and Colton Chabiel; sisters: Emma Cassou and Betty Meuller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years, Billy Dallas; parents; brother, Dorsey Edwards; and great-grandson, Kyle Chabiel.

Friends are invited to visit on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sutter Cemetery. Ullrey Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now