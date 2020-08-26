

Helena Marie Pearson, 75, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, August 18th, 2020, with her family by her side.



A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, September 1st, 2020, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City. A viewing is scheduled for 10:30 am with a service to follow at 11:30 am.



Helena was born October 3rd, 1944, in Yuba City, California to Ira and Rosie Wright. She graduated from Fortuna Union High School class of 1962 and went to Butte College. She worked at Sunsweet Growers Inc for many years working her way to management and eventually retirement.



Helena had three children Kevin, Tamara, and Darin. She married Jerry Pearson in 1980. Jerry had three children Cindy, Cristi, and Jerry Jr. Together Jerry and Helena had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that loved her dearly. Helena also had many foster children including Colleen Tarr.



Helena is survived by her son, Darin Torlos; stepdaughters. Cindy Pearson and Cristi Peterson; stepson, Jerry Pearson Jr.; grandsons, Brandon Neel, Sean Neel and Jordan Neel; granddaughter, Kaylee Hubbart and many family members that were loved.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Pearson; daughter, Tamra Hubbart; and son, Kevin Torlos.



Helena has been described as the rock of her family. Family was always Helena's priority. She loved to get everyone together for holidays and celebrations. She especially loved her roll as grandma and great-grandma. She had a vivacious personality and her family always felt loved and supported in her presence. She will truly be missed by so many.

