Resources More Obituaries for Henry Wisner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Henry Emerson "Hank" Wisner

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry (Hank) Emerson Wisner, passed away at the age of 80 years old on May 7, 2019. Hank was born January 16, 1939 in Flushing, Michigan.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Wisner of Yuba City; his son Hank Wisner of Yuba City; his daughter Cammie Howard of Yuba City, and his son Kelly Wisner and his wife Cindy Wisner of Reno, NV. Hank is also survived by his grandchildren, Kaylee, Melissa, Sarah, Joey H., Joey D. and Nick as well as his great grandchildren, Tierra, Aiden, Hudson, Carter and Madison. He is also survived by his extended family in Michigan and Minnesota.



Hank moved to California from Michigan in 1958. In 1965 he began his career doing tree work for Caltrans. In 1968 Hank met the love of his life ... Linda. It was love at first sight. Throughout his career Hank held many positions at Caltrans. With his most memorable years working up on Donner Summit doing snow removal on Interstate 80. Hank retired from Caltrans with 37 years of service in 2002. He finished out his career as the Special Crews Supervisor.



He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. For over 30 years Hank and Linda traveled to Wyoming to meet his brother-in-law Phil and sister Helen, where they hunted deer, moose, antelope, bear and elk. With his sons he enjoyed countless fishing trips on the rivers and the ocean. The miles this man would walk in the rice and sugar beet fields to shoot a pheasant. He was an avid water skier in his younger years, spending the summers water skiing and camping with his family. He also enjoyed playing golf, spending weeks at a time every year after retirement chasing that little white ball with family and friends.



Some may have viewed him as direct, gruff and somewhat tough, however, under all that was a man with the biggest heart, a heart of gold. Always there for his family and friends no matter what. But in all honesty, he impacted the lives of so many in a positive way.



But above all things, Dad was there for us .... THANKS DAD!! You will be truly missed but will live in the hearts and memories of all of us.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make a donation to the American at https://www.alz.org/nca/donate



A Celebration of life will be held on June 8, 2019. Please call for more information:

(530) 870-0572; (530) 218-5678. Published in Appeal Democrat from May 11 to June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries