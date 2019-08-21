|
Henry Eugene Pitts passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Chico, California, with his family by his side. Henry was born on December 11, 1927, in Ola, Arkansas to James and Leslie Pitts. Henry resided in Ola where he worked in the logging industry until 1963. He married his spouse of 54 years, Lea Ellen Marie Wylie, on June 20, 1953 and together they raised seven children.
In 1963, the family moved to California and settled in Colusa County where Henry worked as a farm laborer for 43 years. Henry was an avid gardener, he also enjoyed crafting, fishing, playing Dominos, weekly visits to the Goodwill store, but most important, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Henry is survived by his children: Jessie (James) Seaver of Colusa, Henrietta (John) Lopez of Corning, Alena Correa of Colusa, Allen Pitts of Yuba City, Theresa (Jim) Zoller of Princeton, Annjie Pitts (Cheryl Aschenbach) of Chico and Katrina (James) Nair of Colusa. He is also survived by his sisters, Dorothy Wong of Florida, Betty Clay of Arkansas and Ruth Clay of Arkansas and brother, Louis Pitts of Arkansas. Nineteen grandchildren: Jennifer, Kristen, Lisa, Jaclyn, Jessica, Melisa, Rebecca, Joanie, Johnny, Michelle, Alena, Kelly, James, Justin, Chad, Brianna, Isabella, Abigail, and Olivia. He is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Lea Ellen Marie; parents, James and Leslie; sisters, Jessie, Eva John, Thelma all of Arkansas, Janice of Virginia; brothers, Alfred and James both of Arkansas.
Visitation will take place from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at McNary-Moore Chapel, 107 Fifth Street, Colusa. Graveside service will take place Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 1741 Wescott Road, Colusa, California.
Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service in Colusa.
