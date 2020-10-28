Henry Martin Stueve passed away surrounded by his family and friends on October 14, 2020.Henry is survived by his wife, Tracey (Knoles) Stueve and two children Tyler and Hannah; mother, Odette Stueve; and 3 sisters, Antoinette, Karen and Mary.He is preceded in death by his Father, Duane H. Stueve.Henry was born on February 10, 1971, on Beale AFB. He attended Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst, CA, and graduated in 1990.Upon graduation, Henry attended Yuba College where he met and married his wife, Tracey. After his first year of college, he entered the United States Air Force on September 17, 1991, at the age of 20.After technical training, he joined the 5th Maintenance Squadron Minot AFB, ND. This assignment started a 22+ year career in Aerospace Ground Equipment repair of which he retired as Master Sergeant.During his tenure he filled a variety of positions including AGE Journeyman, Flight Training Manager, Unit Deployment Manager, AGE Technician, Wing Dorm Manager, Group Facility Manager, AGE Production Super, and Asst. Flight Chief. He was also stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska and Beale AFB and was deployed to several key locations: PSAB, UAE, Italy, Cyprus, Hawaii and Gun Smoke.Henry was a wonderful husband of 26 years to Tracey, and loving father to his two children, Tyler and Hannah of whom he would say are his true legacy.After his successful military career, Henry's passion was coaching his two children in their chosen sports of Pole-Vaulting and Bull Riding to the state level. In addition, he coached many high school sports ranging from football, track, and basketball at Marysville and Lindhurst High Schools. He also created the local "Pac West Bull Riding" team. Where he mentored, not only his son, Tyler, but many other up and coming young bull riders.Henry had a perfect mix of passion and discipline which taught these young people not only how to play their sport well, but taught life lessons, and how to be respectful young men and women.Henry and his wife, Tracey, owned Tracey's Diner and Krankin Hanks located in Marysville, CA. They wanted to create a family place for their community where they could all come together.Henry was full of life, always putting others first. He spent his life in service to God, Country, Family and Community. He was so much to so many and will be missed by all.Services will be held on November 7, 2020, 1 PM at Krankin Hanks located at 724 J Street, Marysville, CA, next to Tracey's Diner and Savemart.Share online condolences at