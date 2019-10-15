|
Herbert "Herb" Long, 88, of Yuba City, passed away on October 4, 2019, at his home with his daughter by his side.
He is survived by his daughter, Lori Long of Yuba City; one sister, Sue Engman of Ukiah 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many extended, loving family members and friends that will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Carlene; daughter, Cheryl; sons, Randall and Daniel; parents, Richard B. and Maudie, also many other loving family members.
Herb served 6 years in the Marine Corp, and fought in the Korean War from August 1950 - May 1951. He also spent time in Japan. He came back to the states and served the rest of his enlistment at Camp Pendleton. Prior to Korea he was stationed in both Texas and the Carolinas.
Herb's favorite hobby was fishing. After 40 years in the Los Angeles area he returned to the Yuba Sutter area and said that he simply didn't have time for both work and fishing so he had to retire.
Also with Herb you never knew what he was going to do or say next, you always had to be on your toes and even still that was never good enough. He was quite the jokester.
Graveside Services are scheduled for Wednesday October 23, 2019, 10:00 am, at Sutter Cemetery,
7200 Butte Ave., with a reception to follow at the Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019