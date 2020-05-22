

Herman Mercado, Jr., passed away on May 18, 2020, at the age of 66. He was a long-time resident of the Yuba-Sutter area.



Herman is survived by his son, Marcus Mercado of Yuba City; his daughter, Camille Bailey; and granddaughters, Ruby and Rowan Bailey, all of Forest Grove, OR.



He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Patricia Mercado.



Herman was a creative soul who was passionate about cooking, art, and family. He loved ceramics, and spent the last several years of his life studying art at Yuba College, where he earned his A.A. in 2019.



Contributions can me made in Herman's name to the Yuba College Art Department via the Yuba College Foundation at 425 Plumas Street, Ste. 200, Yuba City, CA 95991.

