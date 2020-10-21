1/1
Hermelinda Maldonado
Hermelinda Maldonado, passed away on October 16, 2020, with family by her side. She ascended into heaven in the glory of God. May she rest in peace.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and aunt. She was loved by all who knew her and had a kind heart. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and of the Golden Girls, wonderful women that would get together for birthdays and holidays.

Funeral service on Thursday, October 22, 2020, 4-7pm, at Holycross Funeral Home, with Rosary at 7pm.

Mass will be on Friday, October 23, 2020, 9:30am, at St. Isidore Church. Burial immediately following at Sierra View Mortuary in Olivehurst at 11am.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Rosary
07:00 PM
Holycross Memorial Services
OCT
22
Funeral service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Holycross Memorial Services
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Isidore Church
