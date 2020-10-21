

Hermelinda Maldonado, passed away on October 16, 2020, with family by her side. She ascended into heaven in the glory of God. May she rest in peace.



She was a loving mother, grandmother, and aunt. She was loved by all who knew her and had a kind heart. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and of the Golden Girls, wonderful women that would get together for birthdays and holidays.



Funeral service on Thursday, October 22, 2020, 4-7pm, at Holycross Funeral Home, with Rosary at 7pm.



Mass will be on Friday, October 23, 2020, 9:30am, at St. Isidore Church. Burial immediately following at Sierra View Mortuary in Olivehurst at 11am.

