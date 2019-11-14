|
Icie Valentine Munksgaard-Miller, age 83, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on October 26, 2019.
She was born in Post Falls, Idaho on February 14, 1936, and raised by her parents Maurice and Natalie Bembery. Her father, who served in the military, moved the family to many different places with stops in Marysville, CA, and Japan being her favorite.
Upon moving back to the United States, the family settled in Riverside, CA. She met her beloved husband Hank Munksgaard while working at Hunter Douglas. They married June 15, 1957, and started an electrical contracting business, Center Electric, that still remains in the family today. Hank and Icie were happily married for 38 years, and enjoyed an active social life, and were involved in many community organizations together such as Junior Chamber of Commerce and Magnolia Center Exchange Club.
They raised their children, Teri Munksgaard Fuller and Mike Munksgaard while running the family business. Icie was employed as a Certified Medical Assistant for the Anesthesia Medical Group for many years. She was very active in women's philanthropic organizations such as Alpha Kappa, Assistance League, and volunteered as a hospital pink lady. Unfortunately, Hank preceded her in death in 1995.
Don Miller, Icie's high school sweetheart, from Marysville, CA, returned to her life and the two were married April 15, 2000. They spent nearly 20 happy years together and enjoyed traveling and being with family. She was blessed to have such a wonderful man to share her final chapter with.
Icie leaves behind her daughter, Teri and her husband, Brian Fuller, grandchildren, Kennan Cox and Valen Reynolds, and great-granddaughter, Brighton Valentine; son, Mike and his wife, Cyndi Munksgaard, grandchildren, Jake and Summer; and her sister, Arlyss Courtier.
She also leaves behind her beloved husband, Don Miller; stepson Michael and his wife Rebecca Miller, step-grandchildren Kyle, Cassidy, Cody, and Karsyn Miller; stepdaughter Laura and her husband Edward Cotney, and step-grandchildren Joe Cotney and Chrysten Strachan; stepson Donnie and his wife, Toni Miller and step-grandchildren Heather Miller-Gregg, Lindsey Kissinger, and Terra Miller and step-granddaughter, Sage. Icie cherished her family and beloved friends, as she was cherished and will always be remembered.
A Celebration of Life for Icie will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Don Miller's residence.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019