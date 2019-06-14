Ida May Richards

With great heart felt sorrow, the family of Ida May Richards announces her death. Ida passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019, in Marysville, CA. Born on May 15, 1934, in Wayne Nebraska, she made her way to Colusa, CA in her early 20's and worked for CP National Tele Co. as an operator for over 30 years.

~She is survived by her three children: Dale, Charles, and Katherine; as well as three granddaughters: Nicole, Kodi and Brittany.

~She will be laid to rest at the family plot in Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne, Nebraska. She will always be known as the lady with a large heart and a willingness to help out anyone she met.

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from June 14 to June 16, 2019