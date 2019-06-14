Home

Sierra View Mortuary - Olivehurst
4900 Olive Avenue
Olivehurst, CA 95961
530-742-6957
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Sierra View Mortuary
Olivehurst, CA
Imogene S. (Pmelton) Herman


Imogene S. (Pemelton) Herman, was born March 4, 1924, in Idabel, OK, and passed this life on June 8, 2019. She was born to Bill and Nettie (Thompson) Pemelton.

As a youngster her family traveled around following the crops. When the war started they wound up in California where she met her future husband Emery Clyde Herman. After the war they were married in Kansas. They were married for 70 years. They had three daughters: Jeanette Angelone, Covington, GA, Sharon (Cecil) Chism, Harrison, AR; and Pati Herman, Olivehurst, CA. She has 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; two sisters Billie Kleiber, Lincoln, CA, and Linda (Buck) Brown, Sparks, NV; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 4 brothers: Hershel, Bobby. Ollie and Raymond Pemelton and 2 sisters: Velma Witzke and Wilma Arribas.

She was a member of Feather River Baptist Church in Olivehurst, CA, where she was a member of the Ladies Quilting Group. She made beautiful quilts for family and friends. She also worked many years at Green Giant Cannery, Del Monte Cannery and Fremont Hospital.

Her service will be Monday, June 17, 2019, 9:30am, at Sierra View Mortuary in Olivehurst, CA.
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from June 14 to June 15, 2019
